U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's surprise nominee for ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, is better known among fellow bankruptcy attorneys for his forceful work for debtors and creditors than his confrontational politics.

The head of Kasowitz Benson Torres & Friedman's creditors' rights and bankruptcy practice has represented Trump's casino company in its 2004 bankruptcy. He also represented Trump personally in the company's 2009 and 2014 Chapter 11 cases.

