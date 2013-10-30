FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alabama's county says creditors OK new terms to end bankruptcy
October 30, 2013 / 8:07 PM / 4 years ago

Alabama's county says creditors OK new terms to end bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Alabama’s Jefferson County and Wall Street creditors have reached agreement on a revised plan to end the second-largest U.S. municipal bankruptcy, county officials said on Wednesday.

The new terms were not made public but county officials had said they needed $350 million more in concessions because interest rates had risen since June, when JPMorgan, hedge funds and other creditors reached a tentative settlement to end the $4.2 billion bankruptcy.

County commissioners will consider the revised plan on Thursday, when details will be released, county officials said in a statement.

