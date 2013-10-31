FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bankrupt Alabama county gets $300 million more in concessions
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2013 / 8:51 PM / 4 years ago

Bankrupt Alabama county gets $300 million more in concessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase and other Wall Street creditors have agreed to $300 million in new debt concessions aimed at ending the second largest U.S. municipal bankruptcy by year’s end.

County officials had sought $350 million in concessions, arguing that recent jumps in interest rates had made a planned bond sale meant to replace soured debt had become too expensive and would require scuttling a negotiated agreement reached in June.

“The county may now take the final steps to exit the bankruptcy we entered in 2011,” Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said at a county commission meeting in Birmingham.

Reporting By Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by Dan Burns

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.