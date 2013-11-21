FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alabama county's plan to end $4.2 bln bankruptcy gets judge's OK
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2013 / 10:36 PM / 4 years ago

Alabama county's plan to end $4.2 bln bankruptcy gets judge's OK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday approved a landmark settlement between Alabama’s bankrupt Jefferson County and creditors that locks in more than $1 billon of losses for Wall Street and clears a path to end the second-biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy case.

Acting just days after underwriters sold $1.78 billion of Jefferson County sewer-system debt, Federal Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Bennett in Birmingham overruled objections by sewer users looking at 40 years of rate hikes and confirmed the agreement.

County officials have said they hope to close next week on the bond sales, whose proceeds will pay off JPMorgan Chase and other owners of $3.1 billion of defaulted sewer debt at about 54 cents on the dollar. (Reporting by Verna Gates; Writing and additional reporting by Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.