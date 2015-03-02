Debevoise partner Wiles joins Manhattan's bankruptcy bench

(Reuters) - Debevoise & Plimpton partner Michael Wiles has been appointed to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, succeeding James Peck who retired, according to a court statement Friday.

Wiles will be sworn in for a 14-year term on Wednesday, becoming the second newly appointed judge to the court this year, according to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Three judges, or a third of the bench, have left or announced plans to leave the prominent bankruptcy venue in the past year.

Wiles joins the bench from Debevoise’s litigation department, where he focused on bankruptcy and commercial disputes.

