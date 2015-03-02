FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: March 2, 2015
March 2, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: March 2, 2015

Tom Hals

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in bankruptcy court this week. All times are local.

Monday, March 2

11:59 p.m. - Deadline for the first round of bidding for Energy Future Holdings Corp investment in the Oncor powerlines business. Oncor, which is not bankrupt, operates the largest power transmission business in Texas and may be worth almost $20 billion. The first round bidding will select a stalking horse, to be followed by an auction with unsealed bids. For Energy Future Holdings: Edward Sassower of Kirkland & Ellis.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1E9FlOo

