Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: March 2, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in bankruptcy court this week. All times are local.

Monday, March 2

11:59 p.m. - Deadline for the first round of bidding for Energy Future Holdings Corp investment in the Oncor powerlines business. Oncor, which is not bankrupt, operates the largest power transmission business in Texas and may be worth almost $20 billion. The first round bidding will select a stalking horse, to be followed by an auction with unsealed bids. For Energy Future Holdings: Edward Sassower of Kirkland & Ellis.

