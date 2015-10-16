BBVA Suiza S.A. to pay more than $10 million under U.S. Swiss bank program

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - BBVA Suiza S.A. will pay more than $10 million and continue to cooperate with American authorities in a resolution reached under the Swiss Bank Program, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

“Swiss banks such as BBVA Suiza S.A. are providing detailed information regarding their efforts to conceal U.S.-related accounts, and are turning over the names of individuals and entities that facilitated this criminal conduct,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Caroline D. Ciraolo.

The Swiss Bank Program provides a path for Swiss banks to resolve possible criminal liabilities in the United States. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham)