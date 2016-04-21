FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

U.S. regulators issue new proposal to restrict Wall Street pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - A group of U.S. regulators issued a new proposal on Thursday detailing restrictions on incentive-based compensation at big financial firms.

The proposal stems from sweeping financial reform laws passed after the financial crisis, and restricts the way financial firms including Wall Street banks can pay top executives and other employees who may put the institution at risk. Regulators first issued a proposal in 2011, and this one is a modified version.

The National Credit Union Administration posted the revised plan on its web site Thursday. The proposal was jointly crafted by that regulator and five others including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

