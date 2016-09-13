FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2016 / 3:37 PM / a year ago

BlackRock sees $70 trln in cash on sidelines that could boost stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Stocks could continue to rise as interest rates remain low as investors who have stockpiled some $70 trillion in cash seek higher returns from the market, BlackRock Inc president Rob Kapito said on Tuesday.

"People are tired of earning zero," Kapito said at an industry event, referencing the now-negative yields on a large portion of the international bond market. "There's more cash in the system than ever before." BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
