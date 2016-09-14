FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

Citigroup sees 3Q markets revenue up by mid-single digit vs year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc sees its third-quarter market revenue rising by a mid-single digit percentage point from a year earlier on stronger fixed income and currency trading, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an investor conference in New York, Gerspach also emphatically affirmed Citigroup's view that it will reap increasing benefits from its Banamex franchise in Mexico. He also argued that Citigroup's deferred tax assets are worth more than is reflected in the company's stock price. (Reporting by David Henry in New York)

