CORRECTED-Wells Fargo may take more disciplinary action over sales abuses

(Corrects to Tuesday, not Thursday, in lead paragraph)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co may take additional disciplinary action over sales abuses that led to $185 million in penalties and the firing of 5,300 employees, CFO John Shrewsberry said at an industry conference on Tuesday.

He said the bank will "take a big wide fresh look at who knew what and when and what else might have been done."

Shrewsberry said the review would impact people "at all levels of the organization." (Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)