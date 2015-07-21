FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citibank to pay $700 mln over credit card practices -U.S. regulator
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

Citibank to pay $700 mln over credit card practices -U.S. regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered Citigroup Inc’s consumer bank to pay $700 million in relief to borrowers for what the agency said on Tuesday were illegal credit card practices.

The consumer watchdog said about 7 million customer accounts were affected by Citibank’s “deceptive marketing” practices, including misrepresenting costs and fees and charging customers for services they did not receive.

Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Emily Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.