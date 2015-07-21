Citibank to pay $700 mln over credit card practices -U.S. regulator

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered Citigroup Inc’s consumer bank to pay $700 million in relief to borrowers for what the agency said on Tuesday were illegal credit card practices.

The consumer watchdog said about 7 million customer accounts were affected by Citibank’s “deceptive marketing” practices, including misrepresenting costs and fees and charging customers for services they did not receive.