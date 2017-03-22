By Pete Schroeder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The Republican chairman of a powerful
House of Representatives committee said on Wednesday that he
remains confident Congress will act to overhaul financial
regulations "this year."
Jeb Hensarling, head of the House Financial Services
Committee, told Reuters that he has assurances from the White
House and congressional leaders that they want to revisit the
Dodd-Frank financial reform law sometime in 2017.
"Every conversation I've had with the president, the vice
president and the speaker is that this remains a this year
priority," Hensarling said in an interview shortly after he
addressed the American Bankers Association conference in
Washington.
The Dodd-Frank law was enacted in 2010 in the wake of the
financial crisis, and it implemented a host of new rules and
restrictions on the financial industry.
The banking industry is hopeful that its years-long efforts
to water down the legislation's requirements can gain traction
now that Republicans control both chambers of Congress and the
White House.
However, Hensarling told the ABA that there were major tests
ahead for his efforts to significantly alter the regulatory
landscape for financial institutions.
He noted that his counterpart, Senate Banking Committee
Chairman Mike Crapo, a Republican, faces the task of attracting
enough Democratic backers to clear legislation there.
The support of at least eight Democrats would be needed to
pass any major changes to Dodd-Frank. However, Hensarling noted
that some of the most prominent voices in that party, like Sen.
Elizabeth Warren, have honed an acute message critical of Wall
Street that makes it more difficult to muster that backing.
"He has challenges that I do not have," said Hensarling, who
can move legislation through the House with solely Republican
support. "Right now, I fear that a lot of Democratic senators
are intimidated, frankly, by their political base."
Some banking lobbyists have expressed concern that the White
House's ambitious legislative agenda, including massive reforms
to health care and the tax code, could complicate their efforts
to win support for broad Dodd-Frank changes in Congress.
Hensarling said he plans to re-introduce his ambitious
rewrite of financial rules, the Financial CHOICE Act, sometime
"soon."
But in a nod to the uphill climb his legislation faces in
the Senate, he also said his committee would be considering
smaller parts of the measure in separate bills as well.
"Keep hope alive; I think provisions of the CHOICE Act will
be able to survive," he told the ABA conference.
Under Hensarling's bill, the largest U.S. banks would face
less oversight. It would also dilute the powers of the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau.