U.S. reaches deal with Swiss bank over possible tax-related offenses
June 26, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. reaches deal with Swiss bank over possible tax-related offenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it reached a resolution with the Swiss bank Ersparniskasse Schaffhausen AG on possible tax-related criminal offenses.

Ersparniskasse Schaffhausen, known as EKS, was part of the department’s Swiss Bank Program for banks that believed they might have committed tax-related criminal offenses in connection with undeclared U.S.-related accounts.

According to the terms of the agreement, EKS will cooperate in any related criminal or civil proceedings, show implementation of controls to stop misconduct and pay penalties, the Justice Department said. In return, the bank will not be prosecuted for tax-related criminal offenses.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Emily Stephenson

