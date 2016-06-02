FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDIC in $190 mln settlement with banks over Countrywide debt
June 2, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

FDIC in $190 mln settlement with banks over Countrywide debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - The FDIC on Thursday said it has reached a $190 million settlement with eight financial services firms to resolve claims that they misled five banks that later failed into buying residential mortgage-backed securities issued by the former Countrywide Financial Corp.

In a statement, the FDIC said it reached settlements with Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas SA, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, Edward D. Jones & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and UBS AG. The FDIC's full name is the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by W Simon

