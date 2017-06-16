By Olivia Oran and Pete Schroeder
| NEW YORK and WASHINGTON
NEW YORK and WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve will
give banks more details on how it conducts annual stress tests,
including the qualitative part of the tests, when it publishes
the results later this month, Chair Janet Yellen said Friday in
a letter to Congress.
The Federal Reserve will provide specific examples from past
years' problems with banks' capital planning practices, Yellen
said in a letter dated June 16, a copy of which was seen by
Reuters. The letter was sent to Representative Blaine
Luetkemeyer, who chairs a subcommittee overseeing financial
institutions on the U.S. House Financial Services Committee.
The Federal Reserve would commit to publishing instructions
for the stress tests at the same time as the supervisory
scenarios, by Feb. 15, said Yellen, whose letter was a response
to a May letter from the congressman, who had pressed for
additional transparency around the annual stress tests.
Yellen’s response comes after years of wrangling with Wall
Street, lawmakers and even a federal watchdog about how
transparent the stress tests should be.
Last year, the U.S. Government Accountability Office, a
nonpartisan entity that reviews government operations,
recommended that the Fed should share more about its process
with big banks. The banks had increasingly complained that
stress tests were befuddling.
The Fed has gradually eased off its black-box approach, but
regulators maintain stress tests need to have some mystery so
that banks cannot undermine the process.
It has said it will tell banks more about the “qualitative”
part of the exam, which examines concepts like risk management,
and provide more feedback on the quantitative aspect.
Still, officials say that releasing models publicly would
allow banks to effectively work around the system.
“We are concerned that releasing all details on the models
would give banks an incentive to adjust their business practices
in ways that could change the results of the stress test without
changing the risks faced by the firms,” Yellen said in her
letter.
The Fed will release its 2017 test results beginning June
22. The results of its Comprehensive Capital Review and Analysis
(CCAR) tests, which dictate whether banks can pursue capital
distribution plans, will be released on June 28.
Earlier this month, Fed Governor Jerome Powell said
the Fed was committed to boosting transparency
around the process. In a June 1 interview with CNBC, he said the
Fed plans to give more granular information about how its model
tests generic portfolios.
Powell, a Republican, recently took the reins as chief
regulatory official at the central bank.
The Fed did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.