U.S. bank income drops for first time in 2 years on energy loans
June 1, 2016 / 3:01 PM / in a year

U.S. bank income drops for first time in 2 years on energy loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - Net income at U.S. banks declined 2.0 percent in the first quarter of 2016 from a year earlier, the first year-on-year drop since 2014, almost exclusively due to souring energy loans at large institutions, the head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Wednesday.

"Low energy prices have led to a sharp increase in non-current loans to oil and gas producers," said FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg at a media briefing. "The full impact of low energy prices on the banking industry remains to be seen particularly for consumer and business loans in energy-producing regions of the country." (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
