(Corrects last paragraph to show regulators have not yet given
AIG and Prudential guidance on their plans)
NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. bank regulators on
Wednesday posted plans submitted by eight of the nation’s
largest banks for how they could be dissolved in a crisis and
gave American International Group, Inc and Prudential Financial
an extra year to submit their plans.
Banks, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase
and Goldman Sachs are required to regularly
provide regulators with “living wills” for how they could be
taken apart should they face collapse.
The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation posted public portions of those documents online
after receiving them on July 1.
The Fed and the FDIC also gave insurers AIG and
Prudential Financial until the end of next year to
submit their living wills from an original deadline of the end
of 2017. The extension was given to enable the companies to
incorporate any guidance regulators may provide on their plans.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and
Dan Grebler)