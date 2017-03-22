Bank lobbyists who opened the Trump era with
great expectations for sweeping regulatory reform are privately
striking an increasingly dismal tone as hopes for a quick and
thorough rewrite of Dodd-Frank legislation dim.
Lobbyists say they are facing the reality that bank
deregulation legislation will have to wait in line behind other
bigger priorities such as healthcare reform and taxes.
"It's so disheartening," said one financial industry
representative. “I was excited for this year, and I’m not
anymore.”
Even if Congress does look to rewrite the 2010 Dodd-Frank
law, it is unlikely to muster enough votes in the Senate for the
strong across-the-board overhaul industry leaders had hoped for,
roughly a half dozen lobbyists told Reuters in recent
interviews.
Banks say that Dodd-Frank, which was conceived in response
to the financial crisis, hobbles their growth.
Among Dodd-Frank measures that banks want to see changed are
the law's ban on proprietary trading, heightened oversight for
some of the nation's largest institutions, and stricter capital
requirements.
But they see short-term hopes for less stringent oversight
by agencies like the Federal Reserve or the Securities and
Exchange Commission stymied by the slow pace of Trump
appointments for those agencies.
The private dejection is in contrast to the upbeat message
being delivered to some 1,500 bankers gathered in Washington
this week for visits to Congress and speeches from policymakers
at an American Bankers Association (ABA) conference.
“This year poses the biggest opportunity that we have seen
in a long time to see some action on much-needed regulatory
relief," Rob Nichols, the ABA's president and chief executive
officer, said at the conference.
Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, the Idaho
Republican who will play a key role in any regulatory rewrite,
has downplayed immediate expectations. He has emphasized that
work in the Senate is slow going.
Crapo announced Monday he wanted public input on proposals,
underlining the deliberate pace of the panel's work.
And the Republican chairman of the House of Representative
Financial Services Committee, Jeb Hensarling, has yet to move on
his prepared Dodd-Frank overhaul.
Industry advocates say they have hoped sympathetic
regulators could take major steps absent Congressional action.
But the Trump administration has lagged in naming people for key
roles, such as Federal Reserve's vice chair for supervision.
For instance, a sympathetic Federal Reserve could relax the
"living wills" process applied to large banks to determine how
they could be dissolved if necessary. And a friendlier SEC could
act to roll back rules on industry-opposed measures like
requiring companies to disclose the pay ratio between their CEO
and the average employee.
To be sure, there likely will be some action this year to
help banks, though it is likely to be much more limited than the
Trump transition team led bankers to expect when it said one day
after the November election that it would "dismantle"
Dodd-Frank.
There appears to be bipartisan appetite for easing capital
formation rules or reducing the regulations that smaller banks
and credit unions must comply with.
Republicans in Congress could attack specific parts of
Dodd-Frank, such as gaining control over funding of the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau - which was created to help guard
individuals from fraud in mortgages, student loans and other
financial products - through a budget process that would
eliminate the need for Democratic support.
Bankers preparing on Tuesday to head to Capitol Hill to make
their case heard James Ballentine, a lobbyist for the ABA,
emphasize the need to stay on message with stories about the
impact of regulation on their banks. He noted they would be
competing with wiretapping allegations, Federal Bureau of
Investigation probes, Supreme Court confirmation hearings, and a
massive healthcare push all at once.
"None of those things should be topics of your conversation
when you go to meet with your members of Congress," he cautioned
the conference crowd.