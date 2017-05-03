WASHINGTON May 3 The U.S. government said on Wednesday it planned to appoint a banking regulation lawyer as interim boss of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) when the current Comptroller Thomas Curry leaves on May 5.

Keith Noreika, a banking regulation lawyer at Simpson Thacher, will be First Deputy Comptroller at the OCC, effectively the No 2 spot at the regulator, which writes money laundering rules, bank charters and is one of several regulators that monitor the health of Wall Street.

"Keith Noreika has deep experience in helping banks operate in a safe and sound manner, provide fair access to financial services, and provide credit needed for business expansion and job growth,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

“I am confident that he will capably lead the OCC in carrying out its important mission.”

Curry was appointed by the Obama administration for a five-year term that expired last month. He has been serving under an extension since that time. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)