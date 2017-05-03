By Carmel Crimmins
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The U.S. government unveiled plans on
Wednesday to replace the chief overseer of federally chartered
banks with a veteran financial lawyer as President Donald Trump
starts to put his stamp on regulating Wall Street.
Keith Noreika, an attorney at law firm Simpson Thacher,
will be First Deputy Comptroller at the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), effectively the No 2 spot.
The OCC writes money laundering rules, bank charters and is one
of several regulators that monitor the health of Wall Street.
Noreika will run the OCC on an interim basis when Thomas
Curry, the current Comptroller, leaves on May 5, Treasury
Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.
Curry, a career regulator, was appointed by the Obama
administration for a five-year term that expired last month. He
has been serving under an extension since that time.
Under Curry's tenure the OCC focused on risky lending
practices, increasing scrutiny of highly leveraged loans and
putting pressure on energy bankers to stop propping up troubled
oil and gas companies with extra credit.
It was also trying to establish itself as a regulator of
online lenders and financial technology firms, to the chagrin of
state authorities who argued that was their job.
Joseph Otting, a former banker who worked with Mnuchin at
Californian lender OneWest, is considered the lead contender to
replace Curry permanently, according to people familiar with the
matter. That appointment requires Senate confirmation.
GAPS ON THE FED
Trump wants to overhaul regulation of the financial services
system and has asked Mnuchin to review the Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform law by June 3, as well as look into other areas of
rulemaking, a difficult task given the government's current lean
crew of regulators.
There are three vacant spots on the Federal Reserve Board,
including the post of vice-chair of supervision, which will play
a key role in any overhaul of bank supervision.
Earlier on Wednesday, Mnuchin told a conference of community
bankers that Trump had signed off on a nominee to fill the
vice-chair role but did not name the person. Reuters had
previously reported that Randal Quarles, who worked as under
secretary for domestic finance at the Treasury under President
George W. Bush, was a leading candidate.
Mnuchin said the administration was also close to naming the
two other Fed selections.
Nearly every major financial regulator has had significant
leadership gaps since Trump took office in January, and there
are more openings on the horizon as the terms expire for
rulemakers who were appointed by former President Barack Obama.
The U.S. Senate, where Trump's fellow Republicans hold only
a slim majority, must sign off on most of the postings, which
could slow down Trump and Mnuchin's work on changing the reforms
that came out of the 2007-09 financial crisis.