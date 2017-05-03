WASHINGTON The Trump administration on Wednesday
took its first step in replacing Obama-era banking regulators,
naming a veteran financial lawyer as interim head of the
watchdog for federally chartered banks.
Keith Noreika, a partner at law firm Simpson Thacher &
Bartlett LLP, will be first deputy comptroller at the Office of
the Comptroller of the Currency and will run the OCC on an
interim basis when Comptroller Thomas Curry leaves on May 5,
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.
Former banker Joseph Otting, who worked with Mnuchin at
Californian lender OneWest, is considered the lead contender to
permanently replace Curry, several people familiar with the
matter have said. That appointment requires Senate confirmation
and analysts said they expected Noreika to be in charge for much
of this year.
U.S. President Donald Trump wants to overhaul regulation of
the financial services system to make it easier for banks to
lend and has asked Mnuchin to review the Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law by June 3.
The OCC is one of several regulators that monitors the
health of Wall Street banks but has a particularly influential
role in scrutinizing lending practices.
Under Curry, OCC bank examiners have clamped down on what
they perceive as overly risky loans, particularly the type used
to fund private equity buyouts.
Curry used his position to warn banks when he thought they
were talking on too much risk in loans to energy firms and
property developers.
"Curry did use the bully pulpit to warn banks against risky
activity and I think you're likely to see less of that going
forward," said Ian Katz, financial policy analyst at research
firm Capital Alpha.
The appointment of Noreika and the expected nomination of
Otting meant limits on how much banks can lend to highly
indebted companies may be loosened in the future, said Jaret
Seiberg, analyst at Cowen Washington Research Group.
"This is the most bullish sign yet for the biggest banks
that the Trump administration will pursue a traditional
Republican approach of financial regulation rather than adopt a
more populist tone that could include high leverage capital
requirements," Seiberg said.
CONTROVERSIAL CHOICES
Trump's plans to overhaul regulation are being held up by
the government's current lean crew of regulators.
While the Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm attorney Jay
Clayton to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, the
OCC's changing of the guard might not be so smooth.
Democrats have criticized practices at OneWest, the lender
created by Mnuchin after the 2008 housing crisis that foreclosed
on 36,000 California families. Mnuchin hired Otting as chief
executive of the bank in 2010 and he held that role until it was
bought by CIT Group in 2014.
Noreika's background as a lawyer who has advised banks on
M&A, including Ant Financial's acquisition of Moneygram, as well
as on the Volcker Rule, which prohibits banks from making
speculative bets, is also controversial.
"It is disturbing that the President is rushing to replace
Mr. Curry with an acting appointee who has clear conflicts of
interest, and lacks any experience in running such an important
agency," Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown, the ranking member of the
Senate Banking Committee, said in a statement.
Noreika's appointment does not require Senate approval.
Curry, a career regulator, was appointed by the Obama
administration for a five-year term that expired last month and
has since been serving under an extension.
While Curry took a tough line on risky lending, the agency
did come under fire for its failure to tackle a sales practice
abuse scandal at Wells Fargo & Co.
The OCC is also trying to establish itself as a regulator of
online lenders and financial technology firms. State authorities
have argued that is their job and are suing the OCC, arguing it
lacks the legal authority to offer a banking charter for
technology companies.
There are also three vacant spots on the Federal Reserve
Board, including the post of vice chair of supervision, which
will play a key role in any overhaul of bank regulation.
Earlier on Wednesday, Mnuchin told a conference of community
bankers that Trump had signed off on a nominee to fill the vice
chair role but did not name the person. Reuters had previously
reported that Randal Quarles, who worked as under secretary for
domestic finance at the Treasury under President George W. Bush,
was a leading candidate.
Mnuchin said the administration was also close to naming the
two other Fed selections.