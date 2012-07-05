UPDATE 1-US banks must watch their risk-taking, regulator says

* Bank headwinds in weak recovery, bad loans, new rules-OCC * Low profits may push banks to load up on risk-OCC * Bank capital ratios and quality are robust-OCC By Alexandra Alper and Karey Wutkowski WASHINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. banks may take on excessive risk to make up for a sluggish housing market, low revenues and new regulation, a U.S. banking regulator warned on Thursday. In its first "Semiannual Risk Perspective" report for Spring 2012, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency outlined what it sees as the biggest potential threats to the banking sector. The OCC noted the slow economic recovery, low interest rates and bad loans continue to weigh on the sector. It warned these factors could dangerously encourage banks to lower underwriting standards and buy more complex securities in search of profitability. The regulator also said banks, particularly small banks, continue to extend the maturity of their investment portfolios, making them more vulnerable to an interest rate shock like that which occurred in 1994. "The U.S. banking industry continues to emerge from the recession of 2007 and 2009 and to adjust to significant shifts in its operating and regulatory environments," the OCC said. "These shifts are inducing large changes in the risk and profitability profiles of banks." The report, which reflected data as of the end of 2011, is part of an effort on the part of regulators to better monitor risks to the financial system before they become a crisis. Regulators were criticized in the most recent crisis for failing to fully recognize that the buildup in subprime loans and the erosion of credit standards had the set the stage for a financial meltdown and massive taxpayer bailouts. The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law aimed to prevent another crisis, by boosting bank oversight and reining in Wall Street risk-taking through a raft of new rules. But the rules themselves and a malaise in the formerly profitable lending sector may be driving banks to assume risk again. "Margins are under pressure in the low-interest rate environment due to growth in deposits and weak loan demand," the report said. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp has also recently warned that banks need to earn profits responsibly and organically. In its most recent earnings report, the FDIC said the U.S. banking industry earned $35.3 billion in the first quarter, up 22.9 percent from a year earlier. It noted, however, the increase was largely due to banks setting aside less money to guard against loan losses, not from making new loans. Despite the gloom, the OCC report noted the quality and level of capital at most banks are higher than they were before the recession of 2007-2009. But fears of a deepening euro-zone crisis have lowered credit quality and increased market uncertainty, raising the cost of long-term debt and equity for large U.S. banks, the report added.