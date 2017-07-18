FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senator Cory Booker asks bank CEOs about overdraft practices
July 18, 2017 / 10:05 PM / 2 hours ago

U.S. Senator Cory Booker asks bank CEOs about overdraft practices

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Cory Booker has written to 13 banks asking for information about their checking account overdraft fees, citing concerns that financially strapped customers' savings are being drained by charges when their accounts are overdrawn.

Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, sent the letter on Monday to chief executives of Chase Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Bank of America, TD Bank and other banks that generate substantial revenue from "overdraft protection" programs, which offer to cover checks and debits when a customer has insufficient returns for a fee.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vfJnFt

