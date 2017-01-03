FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2017 / 11:02 PM / 8 months ago

Cincinnati banks settle DOJ redlining complaint

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Justice has reached a $9 million settlement with two Cincinnati, Ohio banks accused of redlining, or denying mortgage loans to residents of mostly black neighborhoods.

Announced last week, the settlement with Union Savings Bank and Guardian Savings Bank calls for a $7 million fund to be spent on loan subsidies for underserved black residents and $2 million in advertising and outreach to minority neighborhoods.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iMMzSN

