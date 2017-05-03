BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
WASHINGTON May 3 The government will announce a new interim boss for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), a key banking regulator, later this morning, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.
Mnuchin also told a conference of community bankers that President Donald Trump had signed off on a nominee to fill the role of vice-chair of supervision at the Federal Reserve.
Mnuchin did not say who the nominee was. Reuters had previously reported that Randal Quarles, who worked as under secretary for domestic finance at the Treasury under President George W. Bush, was a leading candidate for the role. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder. Editing by Carmel Crimmins)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.