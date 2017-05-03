(Adds other positions, background, context details)
WASHINGTON May 3 The White House is working on
filling all three open slots at the Federal Reserve Board and
will announce a new interim boss for the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), a key banking regulator,
Wednesday morning, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven
Mnuchin.
Four months into his administration, President Donald Trump
is beginning to put his stamp on U.S. financial regulation,
with the Senate approving Jay Clayton late Tuesday as chair of
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Trump has also ordered Mnuchin to review the Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform law by June 3, as well as look into other areas of
rulemaking, a difficult task given the government's lean crew of
regulators.
Mnuchin told a conference of community bankers on Wednesday
that Trump has also signed off on a nominee to fill the role of
vice-chair of supervision at the Federal Reserve, but did not
name the person. Reuters had previously reported that Randal
Quarles, who worked as under secretary for domestic finance at
the Treasury under President George W. Bush, was a leading
candidate for the role.
Mnuchin said the vice-chair post, created in Dodd-Frank, is
an “enormously important” position and they want to name that as
soon as they can, adding the administration would not package
all three Fed Board nominees into one announcement and
confirmation. Still, Mnuchin said the administration was close
to naming the two other Fed selections.
A crucial role in overseeing Wall Street's banks, the
vice-chair position has been vacant since its creation. Former
Fed governor Daniel Tarullo had stepped in to fill the
supervision void before leaving the central bank in April.
Nearly every major financial regulator has had significant
leadership gaps since Trump was inaugurated in January, and
there are more openings on the horizon as the terms expire for
rulemakers who were appointed by former President Barack Obama.
The U.S. Senate, where Trump's fellow Republicans hold only a
slim majority, must sign off on most of the postings which could
slow down Trump and Mnuchin's work on changing the reforms that
came out of the 2007-09 financial crisis.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder. Editing by Carmel Crimmins,
Bernard Orr)