By Pete Schroeder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON U.S. financial regulators and
lawmakers who appeared at a congressional hearing on Thursday
generally agreed that the Volcker rule, which restricts banks'
ability to make bets with their own money, needs to be
reconsidered.
The rule should focus only on banks that do a lot of
trading, said Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, who leads
banking regulation for the central bank.
"We believe we have the authority to draw a line between
those with the big trading books (and other banks)," he told the
Senate Banking Committee. "We could have that group regulated
one way and have everyone else regulated less, a lot less."
Powell was one of five regulators testifying before the
committee, days after the U.S. Treasury Department unveiled a
plan to revamp or undo many rules enacted after the 2007-2009
financial crisis. Wall Street banks have fought Volcker
vigorously, saying it is overly complicated and hurts market
liquidity.
The Treasury plan is part of a broader effort by Republican
President Donald Trump to cut regulations that he says are
holding back economic growth. Democrats and consumer advocates
largely oppose the plan, saying it would lead to more reckless
behavior by the banking industry.
At the hearing, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a fierce
critic of Wall Street, described the Treasury’s recommendations
as "basically cut-and-paste" from bank lobbyists.
But Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, a moderate Democrat from North
Dakota, indicated clear support for re-examining Volcker.
"What I’m hearing today," she said, "is no one wants to go
back, but everybody wants to tailor a rule or find a rule that
can in fact accomplish the goal without overly burdening all
banks."
Powell was joined by Keith Noreika, the acting comptroller
of the currency, in calling for changes. Even Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation Chairman Martin Gruenberg, the sole
holdover from Trump’s Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, said
he was open to some small revisions.