BRUSSELS, June 20 The vice president of the
European Commission warned the Trump administration on Tuesday
against deviating from international banking rules in its review
of U.S. financial regulations.
The U.S. Treasury last week unveiled plans to upend the
country's financial regulatory framework in a 150-page report
that suggested more than 100 changes, some of which could affect
rules previously agreed with international partners.
"The signal we are sending to the U.S. authorities is that
we expect continuous adherence to globally agreed standards and
rules," Valdis Dombrovskis told lawmakers in the European
Parliament.
The U.S. Treasury has called for a delay in implementing a
globally agreed rule on bank liquidity which requires banks to
cover long-term funding needs from January, 2018.
Washington also wants to delay a fundamental review of
banks' trading books, which was agreed globally through the
Basel Committee of international regulators.
Answering EU lawmakers' questions, Dombrovskis referred
directly to the two recommended reforms as examples of
internationally-agreed rules that needed to be respected.
The trading book review represented a major overhaul of how
banks set aside capital to cover risks from stocks, bonds and
other instruments kept in their trading businesses.
Dombrovskis, who has sided with EU banks in tweaking other
banking reforms on capital requirements agreed by global
regulators, stressed that the U.S. plans at the
moment are mere recommendations which need to be translated into
concrete legislative proposals.
"We must see what practical steps will be taken,"
Dombrovskis said.
He argued that a reform of the U.S. regulatory framework did
not pose a problem as long as it did not encourage deregulation.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Ed Osmond)