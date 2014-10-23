Fed to host meeting with regional bank CEOs to discuss regulatory relief

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Chief executives from roughly eight regional U.S. banks are scheduled to meet with officials at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington next week to discuss ways to reduce the regulatory burden that the banks face, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Daniel Tarullo, the Fed governor who oversees bank regulatory matters, invited chief executives from banks ranging in size from roughly $50 billion in assets to roughly $150 billion in assets to solicit their views on how to fine-tune post-crisis regulations that currently treat all mid-sized banks as equally risky, the people said.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Reserve declined to comment on the meeting.

It was not immediately known which banks had been invited and which would attend. (Reporting by Peter Rudegeair in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)