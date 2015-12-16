FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Risks to U.S. banks from underwriting, hacking increasing -Comptroller
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Risks to U.S. banks from underwriting, hacking increasing -Comptroller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The risks to U.S. banks associated with underwriting loans are increasing and threats to their cybersecurity are on the rise, said the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in a semi-annual analysis of risk to banks released on Wednesday.

With interest rates low, banks have relaxed their standards for lending and lower quality loans pose dangers to their overall health, the report found. At the same time, they are having to reach for yield on their assets. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates later on Wednesday, but increases will likely be in gradual steps of small amounts.

The report also found the financial performance of national banks and federal savings associations strengthened in the first six months of 2015 compared with the first six months of 2014, with net income rising 7 percent on higher operating income and lower expenses.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.