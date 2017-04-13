By Chuck Mikolajczak
| NEW YORK, April 13
may not be enough to sustain a rally in bank shares that has
been a primary driver of overall stock market gains since the
U.S. presidential election, as slower loan growth dents investor
enthusiasm for the sector.
Earnings on Thursday for major banks JP Morgan,
Citigroup and Wells Fargo beat expectations, but
each showed evidence of slower loan growth.
Financials have been the best-performing of the 11
major S&P sectors since the election. They are up nearly 16
percent on expectations of pro-growth policies and industry
deregulation promised by President Donald Trump, as well as
measured interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve.
However, shares of Wells Fargo, which runs a more
traditional lending business, were down 2.6 percent on Thursday,
making it the worst performer in the sector and putting it on
track for its worst week since September.
Recent data from the Fed shows outstanding loans across the
U.S. banking industry declined in February for the first time in
more than three years and fell slightly for the first quarter.
While that pressured Wells Fargo, Citi and JP Morgan shares
were little changed, as their earnings benefited from large
gains in trading revenue.
"The U.S. bank rally, which to my mind was well-deserved,
that rally has run its course," said Peter Cecchini, chief
market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
"Whereas we were bullish on banks late last year, we think
that trade has largely played."
Trump's comments on Wednesday to the Wall Street Journal
that he would like to see interest rates stay low also weighed
on banks.
Low interest rates dampen a bank's ability to make money
from lending.
"(Trump) looks at a tightening as a potential threat to the
type of robust, resurgent recovery that he was hoping for," said
Peter Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory
Group in New York.
Financial stocks are still expected to show strong earnings
growth for the quarter, with a 17.7 percent increase, according
to Thomson Reuters data. Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
and Morgan Stanley are to report results next
week.
In addition, the sector is still cheap relative to the
broader S&P 500. Financials currently hold a forward
price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5, well below the 17.5 for the
U.S. benchmark stock index.
"If I take a look at earnings projections for financials, I
see double digits," said Karyn Cavanaugh, senior market
strategist at Voya Investment Management in New York.
"To me, they’re getting it done. So even with interest rates
being so low, the bank stocks are still continuing to grow their
earnings."
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew, Saqib Ahmed and Lewis
Krauskopf; Editing by Daniel Bases and Dan Grebler)