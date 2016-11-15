U.S. Federal Reserve says will be more open about 'stress tests' - GAO report

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will be more open with Wall Street about how it conducts its annual 'stress tests' of the largest U.S. banks, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank made the promise as part of an independent audit of how it examines the largest banks and how they would weather a financial crisis.

"Specifically, the Fed promised to be more open about the qualitative assessment process (and) detailing its reasons for decisions to object to specific firms' capital plans," the central bank said in a letter to the Government Accountability Office. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker, Editing by Franklin Paul)