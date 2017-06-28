By Pete Schroeder and David Henry
| WASHINGTON/NEW YORK
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK The Federal Reserve has
approved plans from the 34 largest U.S. banks to use extra
capital for stock buybacks, dividends and other purposes beyond
a cushion against possible catastrophe.
On Wednesday, the Fed said all of the 34 banks had passed
the second, tougher part of its annual stress test, showing that
many of the biggest lenders have not only built up adequate
capital levels but also improved their risk management
procedures.
One bank, Capital One Financial Corp, must resubmit
its scheme by year-end, though the Fed is still allowing it to
go forward with its capital plan in the meantime.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell, who is acting as regulatory lead
for the U.S. central bank, said the process "has motivated all
of the largest banks to achieve healthy capital levels and most
to substantially improve their capital planning processes."
The banks' own plans on how they will use extra capital will
not be known until they make their own announcements.
The verdict marks a significant victory for the banking
industry, which has worked for years to regain its stature
following the 2007-2009 financial crisis. The green light could
also serve as a watershed moment for Wall Street, which is eager
to get a lighter regulatory touch from policymakers in
Washington.
Capital One must resubmit plans because it did not
appropriately account for risks in "one of its most material
businesses," the Fed said.
The Fed did not specify which business. Capital One's most
significant business is credit card lending. It has also built
up a presence in auto lending. Both areas have been flagged by
bankers and analysts as showing signs of weakness.
Capital One has until year-end to deliver an improved
submission, but the Fed gave it permission to move forward with
its plan until then. Capital One had already resubmitted a plan
with a reduced capital request since the first set of
stress-test results was released last week.
American Express Co had also resubmitted a plan with
reduced requests, improving its capital ratios, and the Fed did
not require it to resubmit again.
Other big banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank
of America Corp, Wells Fargo & Co, Citigroup Inc
, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley
also cleared the Fed's bar.