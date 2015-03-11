FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed slashes dividend plans of large Wall Street banks
March 11, 2015 / 8:33 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed slashes dividend plans of large Wall Street banks

Douwe Miedema

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley were forced to cut planned shareholder returns in order to pass the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual “stress tests” of the industry’s health, which the Fed published on Wednesday.

The regulator also criticized Bank of America for poor risk controls.

The U.S. units of two foreign banks, Deutsche Bank and Santander, saw their capital plans rejected wholesale on so-called “qualitative grounds,” which indicates that the Fed doubts the lenders’ grip on internal data and ability to run robust risk control systems.

Bank of America’s plans were approved, but the regulator directed the bank to resubmit its plans by September “to address certain weaknesses in its capital planning processes,” the Fed said in a statement.

In the annual tests, regulators look at how banks would perform under financial crisis-like conditions. Banks must show that, even with planned capital distributions, they could stay above certain minimum equity levels.

No banks failed by falling below the minimum capital levels. But Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley would all have fallen below at least one benchmarks for top-tier capital if they had executed their original plans for shareholder returns. All three passed after slashing those distributions. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

