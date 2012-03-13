FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2012 / 10:11 PM / 6 years ago

Fed not blaming JPMorgan for early stress results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve released the results of its annual bank stress tests two days early, after sloppy handling of information and miscommunication with JPMorgan Chase, a senior Fed official said on Tuesday.

The Fed was scheduled to release the test results after markets closed on Thursday, but the official said it came to the Fed’s attention Monday evening that there may have been an inadvertent release on some information.

JPMorgan then released its own results Tuesday afternoon in what the Fed official called less-than-perfect communication between the bank and its regulator. The official said nobody at JPMorgan was at fault.

