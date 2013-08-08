FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Justice Department targets banks serving online payday lenders- WSJ
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 4:42 AM / 4 years ago

Justice Department targets banks serving online payday lenders- WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has issued subpoenas to banks and other companies that handle payments for an array of questionable financial ventures, including online payday lenders, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing Justice Department officials.

The journal did not identify the banks and other companies to whom subpoenas had been issued.

A shift in strategy appears to be in place, with the government going after the infrastructure that enables companies to withdraw money from people’s bank accounts rather than just targeting individual firms.

Payday lending volumes increased by 10 percent to $18.6 billion in 2012 from the previous year, accounting for nearly 40 percent of industry-wide payday loan volume, according to investment bank Stephens Inc, said the newspaper.

Regulators are also bearing down on telephone and online offers in which marketers try to get people to pay for non-existing services or phony offerings of work-from-home programs, the paper quoted officials as saying.

“We are changing the structures within the financial system that allow all kinds of fraudulent merchants to operate,” a Justice Department official said, with the intent of “choking them off from the very air they need to survive”. ()

Justice Department could not be reached immediately for comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.