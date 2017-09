WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp on Thursday voted to adopt long-awaited rules requiring big U.S. banks to post more collateral when they trade in riskier derivatives.

The final rules were adjusted from a 2014 proposal to ease requirements for trades between swap dealers and affiliates and to exempt some types of swaps users. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham)