UPDATE 2-U.S. regulators set to approve final swaps margin rules

By Emily Stephenson

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. banking regulators on Thursday voted to adopt long-awaited rules requiring big U.S. banks to post more collateral when they trade in riskier derivatives.

The final rules approved by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) would require banks, asset managers, hedge funds and others to put up roughly 30 percent more collateral, or margin, when they trade outside central clearing houses.

The industry will likely welcome changes from a 2014 proposal that eased requirements for trades with affiliates and exempted some types of swaps users.

“These margining practices will promote financial stability by reducing systemic leverage in the swaps marketplace,” FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said in a statement.

Five agencies, including the FDIC and Federal Reserve, wrote the rules, and two still must approve them. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission must write their own margin rules, a potential complication for the industry.

The swaps rules are a key pillar of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law to crack down on activities that contributed to the 2007-2009 global financial crisis.

Swaps mushroomed before the crisis, when they were lightly regulated. Now, most swaps must be routed through clearing houses, which function as middlemen to guarantee trades.

But some custom-designed trades are too complex to go through clearing houses. The new rules set out how much collateral trading partners need to protect against possible default when making those trades.

Regulators think the requirements will push big swap dealers like JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs to clear more trades.

Margin rules were first proposed in 2011 and met with fierce industry pushback. The rules were re-issued in 2014, following a global agreement on swaps margin.

Regulators tweaked the final rules to comply with a congressional requirement that oil companies, manufacturers and other commercial “end-users” that use swaps to hedge risks be exempt from margin restrictions. They also exempted small banks.

The industry will likely cheer a change reducing the collateral required for trades between swap dealers and their affiliates.

“The final rule does a good job of balancing the market’s need to compete and take risk with the broader goal of managing risk and assuring financial stability,” FDIC Vice Chairman Thomas Hoenig said in a statement.

The FDIC also proposed temporarily raising assessments on banks with more than $10 billion in assets to boost its deposit insurance fund, which protects deposits if a bank fails. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey and Paul Simao)