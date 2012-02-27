FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More U.S. customers changed banks last year-survey
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 27, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 6 years

More U.S. customers changed banks last year-survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Nearly 10 percent of customers of U.S. banks moved their accounts last year, often after they became frustrated with fees and the quality of service, market research firm J.D. Power and Associates said on Monday.

The rate of customer defection from a primary bank to another institution was 9.6 percent, up from 8.7 percent the previous year and 7.7 percent two years before, the firm said, citing data gathered in November and December.

One-third of customers of the biggest banks and large regional institutions who switched said fees were the main reason they looked for a new bank. More than half of customers who cited fees as the reason to defect said their bank had provided poor service.

“New or increased fees are the proverbial straws that break the camel’s back,” said Michael Beird, director of the banking services practice at J.D. Power, a unit of the McGraw-Hill Companies Inc.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.