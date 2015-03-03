FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury's Lew says no simple metric for tougher bank rules
March 3, 2015 / 8:43 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury's Lew says no simple metric for tougher bank rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote from Treasury secretary)

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. financial institutions will not automatically face added regulatory requirements for having more than $50 billion in assets, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday.

Lew chairs the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council, a group of the heads of the main U.S. regulatory agencies tasked with warding off future financial crises.

The FSOC has the power to put more regulations on large institutions it deems “systemically important” within the financial sector. Many observers think banks draw the stricter rules when their assets cross a certain level, but Lew said it was not that simple.

“It’s not a hard line where everything happens to an institution if they pass the $50 billion dollar threshold,” he told a Senate subcommittee.

“There are many requirements from which institutions remain exempt. There are other cases in which there are standards that are modified to reflect a lower level of risk,” he said. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci and David Gregorio)

