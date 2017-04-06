FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
White House confirms Cohn's remarks on banking law Glass-Steagall
April 6, 2017 / 3:34 PM / 4 months ago

White House confirms Cohn's remarks on banking law Glass-Steagall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - One of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers has expressed support for a new version of the Glass-Steagall banking law, which would separate commercial and investment banking activities, a White House spokesperson said Thursday.

Gary Cohn, Trump's director of the National Economic Council, reiterated Trump's previously stated support on the campaign trail for a "21st century Glass-Steagall" during a private meeting with lawmakers on Wednesday, the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

