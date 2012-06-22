FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. banking system strengthened by reform -W.House
June 22, 2012

U.S. banking system strengthened by reform -W.House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. banks are in better shape due to reforms and steps to boost capital levels since the 2008 financial crisis, the White House said on Friday, but it declined comment on a credit rating downgrade of some of the country’s largest financial firms.

“What I can say is that the American banking system today is stronger and more stable as a result of the president’s efforts to push for strong reforms in the Dodd-Frank legislation,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters traveling with President Barack Obama to Florida.

Reporting By Laura MacInnis

