Two barges explode in river near Mobile, Alabama
April 25, 2013 / 3:20 AM / 4 years ago

Two barges explode in river near Mobile, Alabama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOBILE, Ala., April 24 (Reuters) - Two barges that had been loaded with natural gas exploded in the Mobile River off the city’s shore on Wednesday, injuring three people, fire officials said.

The Mobile Fire and Rescue Department said on its Twitter page the barges were the scene of four separate explosions, and that the agency had firefighters in place.

“Planning to let it burn,” the agency said on Twitter. “Still too unstable.”

The three injured people were transported to a hospital and authorities had evacuated some other people from the area, Mobile Fire and Rescue said on Twitter. (Reporting by Kaija Wilkinson in Mobile and Brendan O‘Brien in Milwaukee; Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Eric Walsh)

