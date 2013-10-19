FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two workers struck, killed by BART train near San Francisco: report
October 19, 2013 / 10:57 PM / 4 years ago

Two workers struck, killed by BART train near San Francisco: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Two workers were struck and killed by a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train on Saturday in a Northern California suburb, during a strike by employees against the agency that runs the rail network, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) agency confirmed in a statement that it was investigating a report of a train striking two of its employees between the Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill stations. The BART statement said the employees may have been working on the track, but it did not give further details.

