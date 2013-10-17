FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Francisco rail workers plan strike barring last-minute deal - union
October 17, 2013 / 11:35 PM / 4 years ago

San Francisco rail workers plan strike barring last-minute deal - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Commuter rail workers in San Francisco will go on strike on Friday unless a last-minute deal with management on a contract is reached before midnight on Thursday, an employee union said in a statement.

The plan for a strike on Friday follows a series of marathon bargaining sessions between the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and employee unions. The Service Employees International Union Local 1021 said the two sides had reached an understanding on economic issues but remained at odds over workplace rules. (Reporting by Laila Kearney, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

