Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ernie Banks dead at 83
January 24, 2015 / 5:22 AM / 3 years ago

Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ernie Banks dead at 83

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Cubs baseball Hall of Famer Ernie Banks, hailed by the team for which he played 19 seasons as “the greatest Cub in franchise history,” has died at age 83, the club said in a statement.

A shortstop and first baseman renowned as “Mr. Cub” and “Mr. Sunshine,” he joined the team as the Cubs’ first black player in 1953 and remained with the franchise until his retirement in 1971, hitting 512 career home runs.

He later became the first African American to manage a major league team when, while serving as a Cubs coach in May 1973, he filled in for the ejected manager Whitey Lockman during a game. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

