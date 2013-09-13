FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conviction of baseball's Barry Bonds upheld by U.S. appeals court
September 13, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

Conviction of baseball's Barry Bonds upheld by U.S. appeals court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the conviction of baseball great Barry Bonds for obstruction of justice in connection with a grand jury investigation related to steroids.

Bonds testified in 2003 under a grant of immunity and denied knowingly using steroids or any performance-enhancing drugs provided by the Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative, better known as BALCO, or by his trainer Greg Anderson.

The government later charged Bonds with obstructing the grand jury probe, resulting in his conviction.

In upholding that conviction, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said there was sufficient evidence that Bonds’ testimony was evasive, misleading and capable of influencing the grand jury to minimize Anderson’s role in the distribution of illegal steroids and performance-enhancing drugs.

