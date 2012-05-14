Star witness to take stand in Roger Clemens' trial

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - A key witness in Roger Clemens’ federal perjury trial is expected to testify on Monday about the former Major League Baseball star’s alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Brian McNamee, Clemens’ former trainer, is a major witness for federal prosecutors who have charged the pitcher with lying to the U.S. Congress about using the drugs.

McNamee says he injected Clemens with anabolic steroids in 1998, 2000 and 2001 and human growth hormone in 2001. Clemens’ lawyers have labeled McNamee a liar.

McNamee was a strength coach with the Toronto Blue Jays when Clemens played there in 1998 and 1999. He was hired by the New York Yankees as an assistant strength coach in 2000 at Clemens’ request.

McNamee left the Yankees at the end of the 2001 season. He continued as personal trainer to Clemens and Yankees pitcher Andy Pettitte, who has admitted injecting human growth hormone.

Clemens, 49, is being tried for a second time on federal charges of lying to the House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in 2008 about whether he used performance-enhancing drugs. His first trial ended in a mistrial last year.

Clemens, a record seven-time winner of the Cy Young Award, baseball’s highest annual honor for a pitcher, is among the game’s biggest names linked to alleged drug use.

The trial in U.S. District Court is starting its fourth week. (Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Beech)