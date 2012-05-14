UPDATE 2-Star witness takes stand in Roger Clemens trial

* McNamee to testify for several days

* Judge rules Pettitte testimony can stand (McNamee’s early testimony)

By Ian Simpson

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - A key prosecution witness who has said he gave former baseball star Roger Clemens performance-enhancing drugs took the stand on Monday in Clemens’ perjury trial and outlined his career before he met the ballplayer.

The witness, Brian McNamee, 45, is crucial to prosecutors’ allegations that Clemens used the drugs and then lied about it to Congress.

McNamee, Clemens’ former personal trainer, has said he injected Clemens with anabolic steroids in 1998, 2000 and 2001, and human growth hormone in 2001.

To challenge McNamee’s trustworthiness, Clemens’ lawyers have labeled him a liar and are expected to allege he had substance-abuse problems at the time he has said he gave drugs to Clemens. He is expected to spend several days on the stand.

McNamee, who had played college baseball at New York’s St. John’s University, said he was excited in 1993 to be hired as a warmup catcher and pitcher by the New York Yankees, his entry into Major League Baseball.

“I left a pretty good job, a decent job, in New York City. I was just eager to get back into baseball,” said McNamee, who had been a New York police officer for three years before joining the Yankees.

McNamee, who looked thin and pale and was dressed in a light gray suit, directed his answers largely to the jury. Clemens, 49, sat hunched forward in his chair at the defense table as he listened to his former trainer.

Clemens is being tried for a second time on federal charges of lying to the House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in 2008 about whether he used performance-enhancing drugs. His first trial ended in a mistrial last year.

STRENGTH COACH

McNamee told the jurors at U.S. District Court he left the Yankees in 1995 and got a master’s degree in athletic training at Long Island University. The Toronto Blue Jays hired him as strength and conditioning coordinator in 1998, with extra duties as a warmup catcher and pitcher, he said.

McNamee met Clemens when the pitcher played for the Blue Jays in 1998 and followed him to the New York Yankees in 2000.

He was let go by the Yankees in 2001 after complaints of insubordination and after police investigating a Florida rape case said the trainer had lied to them. McNamee was never charged in the case.

But after 2001, McNamee continued as a personal trainer to Clemens and Yankees pitcher Andy Pettitte, who has admitted taking human growth hormone.

In a victory for the prosecution earlier Monday, Judge Reggie Walton ruled that Pettitte’s wavering testimony about what Clemens told him about using human growth hormone should stand.

Pettitte testified two weeks ago that Clemens had told him in 1999 or 2000 he had used human growth hormone. But under questioning by defense lawyers, Pettitte said he was “50-50,” or unsure about his recollection.

Defense lawyers argued that Pettitte’s testimony failed to reach a “preponderance” standard for evidence of more than 50 percent. The standard refers to whether more than half of the evidence points one way or the other.

But Walton said earlier on Monday the standard had been met since prosecutors had presented Pettitte’s allegation about Clemens’ comment in a timeline to the jury.

Responding to requests from defense lawyers, Walton said he would allow them to use the Florida rape investigation to raise questions about McNamee’s trustworthiness without giving details of the case itself.

Walton also said Clemens’ attorneys could raise the issue of McNamee’s alleged substance-abuse problems at the time he has said he gave drugs to Clemens. Alleged substance abuse could mean his perceptions were impaired, he said.

Defense lawyers also could raise McNamee signing his wife’s name to a loan application as a sign of untrustworthiness, he said.

The trial is starting its fourth week. Clemens faces one count of obstruction of Congress, three counts of making a false statement and two counts of perjury. (Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Philip Barbara)